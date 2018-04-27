BOYS' TENNIS: Lovett too much for Panthers in round-two loss

Facing no ordinary No. 3 seed, the Jackson County boys’ tennis team exited the Class AAA state tournament in the Sweet 16.
The top-seeded Panthers were swept 3-0 Wednesday by powerhouse Lovett, which won a state title in Class AA in 2016 and reached the Class AAA Final Four last year.
“It’s just the luck of the draw sometimes,” Jackson County coach Wayne Brooks said.
Kyle Graves lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Jackson County dropped matches at both doubles positions. David Cristea and Brendon Mitchell lost 6-1, 6-2 at line one doubles, and Hayden Dutton and Brendon Mitchell fell 6-0, 7-6 at line two doubles. Dutton and Mitchell rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the second set to take a 5-4 lead before losing the final set in a 7-2 tiebreaker as Lovett clinched the team win.
Kade Graves did not complete his match, splitting sets a No. 1 singles against Nicholas Kazamias, who is ranked in the top 50 in the state’s USTA rankings for players 18-and-under.
“I am confident that Kade was going to beat him based on how he was playing in the second set against him,” Brooks said.
Nick Bergeron, Jackson County’s No. 3 singles player, also did not finish his match.
Brooks wondered what could have been if Dutton and Mitchell had been able to extend their No. 2 doubles match to a third set – allowing that match continue as well as the two remaining singles matches.
“So, if Hayden and Brendon could have extended their match to that third set, anything could have happened,” Brooks said. “Nevertheless, I am so proud of my players for their fight and effort this year.”
Jackson County’s positioning as a No. 1 seed came at a price, placing them in a bracket with Lovett, a private school powerhouse, and other programs of Lovett’s caliber.
Brooks questioned the competitive balance within the current format.
“We would have had to face three private schools to win state … Really and truly these private schools should not be in our same division but it is what it is,” Brooks said. “We have to play whoever is in our draw.”
Still, he said the second-round loss did not take away from the season. Jackson County won its second straight Region 8-AAA title and finished with a program-best 17-4 record. The team is 32-8 over the past two years. All three of Jackson County’s talented singles players return next year.
“I know that we have a serious future and we’ve got a very bright future here at Jackson County High School for our tennis,” Brooks said.
