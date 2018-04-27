BOYS' TENNIS: Dragons back in Elite Eight, hoping for more

The Jefferson boys’ tennis team is once again in the Class AAAA Elite Eight but hopes the upcoming quarterfinal match is only part of this team’s legacy.
The Dragons will face No. 1-seed West Laurens on the road Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. with a chance to reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.
“I think they’re really excited about possibly taking that next step and moving Jefferson from being a good tennis program to an elite tennis program,” coach Dawson Bryan said.
The Dragons beat visiting Chapel Hill 4-1 on Wednesday, securing another trip to the Elite Eight.
Marcus Berninger won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles over a highly-rated foe as the sophomore continues to pile up wins in the top singles slot for Jefferson.
“Marcus really showed why he is as highly-ranked a player as he is,” Bryan said. “He took it right to him.”
Caden Mantooth also won in singles play, picking up a 6-1, 6-4 win at the No. 2 spot. Jefferson then swept doubles play with a 6-1, 6-1 win from Caleb Wells and Blake Lathrop at No. 1 doubles and a 6-0, 6-1 victory from Cooper Kework and Del Jakins at No. 2 doubles.
Bryan praised his team’s doubles play.
“Our guys just went out there and they played their games,” he said. “They really just made Chapel Hill have to play our style.”
Jefferson nearly pulled off a 5-0 sweep, but Cody Bare fell 6-2, 5-7, 6-10 at No. 3 singles, losing a tiebreaker in the third set.
The Dragons are somewhat familiar with their next foe, West Laurens, having defeated the Raiders 4-1 last year in the Sweet 16.
“From what we can tell and from what we’ve seen, it looks like a very similar team to what they had last year,” Bryan said.
Bryan said West Laurens’ strength should lie with its singles players, so Jefferson hopes to use its doubles players to its advantage. But Bryan points out that Berninger has “stepped up to every challenge put in front of him" in singles play this season.
“We feel really good about our prospects going down there,” Bryan said.
The Dragons have a journey in front of them in terms of travel time. The trip to West Laurens will take around three hours. Bryan hopes as many Jefferson supporters as possible will travel, noting the backing his team has enjoyed this season.
“We’re really looking forward to not only playing for us, but also playing for the folks who have driven these guys to lessons in the past and the tournaments, who have just supported us throughout the entire stretch,” Bryan said.
