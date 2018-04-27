Baseball: Bulldoggs sweep past Dunwoody in first round of playoffs

The Winder-Barrow High School baseball team won a pitchers' duel and a slugfest at home Friday as the Bulldoggs swept Dunwoody in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs, winning game one 3-2 and game two 10-5 at the Charles W. Maddox Baseball/Softball Complex.
Freshman Brady House was strong on the mound in game one for the sixth-ranked Bulldoggs (21-10), going the distance and giving up just the two runs on four hits while striking out five. House set down the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a run in the top of the fourth inning on a pair of doubles that cut the Bulldoggs' lead to 2-1. Winder-Barrow got the run back in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single by Blake Friend.
The Wildcats (14-17) trimmed the lead again to 3-2 in the sixth but that was as close as they would get. Friend had two hits to lead Winder-Barrow at the plate. Zack Smith had an RBI double and Jackson Melton had an RBI groundout as the Bulldoggs scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.
Game two was a little wilder as both teams battled back and forth before the Bulldoggs pulled away with four runs in the top of the seventh. Hunter Marsh went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs. House had a pair of doubles, a triple and an RBI, Trace Jeffers had two doubles and Lance Sikes was 2-for-4 with a double.
Smith picked up the win on the mound, pitching the final 3 2/3 innings in relief of Austin Lockridge. He allowed a pair of inherited runners to score in the bottom of the fourth but wasn't charged any runs. Smith finished with just one hit allowed, a pair of walks, a hit batsman and six strikeouts.
The Bulldoggs, the No. 1 seed from Region 8, will host third-ranked River Ridge (27-5), the No. 2 seed from Region 6, in the second round, beginning with a double-header Thursday. An if-necessary third game would be played Friday. Times are to be announced.
The Knights made quick work of Northgate in the first round Friday, winning 15-3 in five innings and then 15-0 in three innings.
See more coverage of the Dunwoody series in the May 2 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
