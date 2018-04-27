Baseball: Bulldoggs sweep past Dunwoody in first round of playoffs

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Friday, April 27. 2018
Updated: 6 hours ago
The Winder-Barrow High School baseball team won a pitchers' duel and a slugfest at home Friday as the Bulldoggs swept Dunwoody in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs, winning game one 3-2 and game two 10-5 at the Charles W. Maddox Baseball/Softball Complex.
Freshman Brady House was strong on the mound in game one for the sixth-ranked Bulldoggs (21-10), going the distance and giving up just the two runs on four hits while striking out five. House set down the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a run in the top of the fourth inning on a pair of doubles that cut the Bulldoggs' lead to 2-1. Winder-Barrow got the run back in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single by Blake Friend.
The Wildcats (14-17) trimmed the lead again to 3-2 in the sixth but that was as close as they would get. Friend had two hits to lead Winder-Barrow at the plate. Zack Smith had an RBI double and Jackson Melton had an RBI groundout as the Bulldoggs scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.
Game two was a little wilder as both teams battled back and forth before the Bulldoggs pulled away with four runs in the top of the seventh. Hunter Marsh went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs. House had a pair of doubles, a triple and an RBI, Trace Jeffers had two doubles and Lance Sikes was 2-for-4 with a double.
Smith picked up the win on the mound, pitching the final 3 2/3 innings in relief of Austin Lockridge. He allowed a pair of inherited runners to score in the bottom of the fourth but wasn't charged any runs. Smith finished with just one hit allowed, a pair of walks, a hit batsman and six strikeouts.
The Bulldoggs, the No. 1 seed from Region 8, will host third-ranked River Ridge (27-5), the No. 2 seed from Region 6, in the second round, beginning with a double-header Thursday. An if-necessary third game would be played Friday. Times are to be announced.
The Knights made quick work of Northgate in the first round Friday, winning 15-3 in five innings and then 15-0 in three innings.
See more coverage of the Dunwoody series in the May 2 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.