GIRLS' SOCCER: Jackson Co. girls roll in first round

Same scenario, different result — and a much different post-game mood.
Playing as a No. 1 seed for the second year in a row, the Jackson County girls’ soccer team beat North Hall 4-0 Friday night at home to advance to the Sweet 16. The Panthers (14-4) were bounced in the first-round a year ago by four-seed Adairsville.
“If we had any tears, they were tears of joy this time instead of tears of sadness,” coach Matt Maier said of the win. “I’m happy for the girls. They’ve worked hard.”
Jackson County will host the winner of Sonoraville and Pace Academy Tuesday in round two (no time has been set yet).
Facing a tough No. 4 seed from a quality Region 7-AAA, Jackson County got two goals from Montgomery Garland — both of which came from outside the 18 — and two from Lindsey Fowler to advance in the tournament.
Fowler’s two scores bring her season total to 31. Jackson County has 99 goals on the year, surpassing last year’s school-record total of 94.
Maier talked about the pressure his young team faced going into this game.
“Especially the expectations of being a one seed playing a four seed where everyone pretty much expects you to come in and win, so from being the young team that we are, I thought we kind of handled it well,” he said.
Jackson County scored three of its goals in the first half after North Hall lost its starting goalie Kadie Sullens due to injury.
Garland scored from long range in the 21st minute, followed six minutes later by Fowler, who scored on a breakaway.
“We all know how Lindsey Fowler is — nobody is stopping her one v. one,” Maier said “ … I think once we got that second goal, I think our whole team just exhaled, and we just started playing a lot better soccer.”
Garland found the back of the net again in the 38th minute, connecting on another long strike.
“Montgomery Garland, she had a rocket shot that I don’t think anybody would have stopped,” he said.
The Panthers scored their final goal in the 52nd minute when the ball popped out of the North Hall keeper’s hands, and Fowler knocked it through on a header.
The play of Jackson County’s backline insured that Jackson County goalie Dakota Robertson had a fairly quiet night.
“North Hall didn’t really have a lot of good chances, which was a testament to our back four,” Maier said.
Maier pointed in particular to the play of defender Abbie Venable.
“She’s as consistent as consistent gets,” Maier said. “She’s in the right space. She’s blocking the passing lane. If anybody gets through, she’s chasing them down.”
With their 11th-straight victory over a Class AAA opponent now in the books, the Panthers will try to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2012.
Maier said he thinks Friday’s win “is just the beginning” for his team.
“Whoever we play next round, they’re going to have their hands full, playing on this home field,” Maier said. “Hopefully, we’ll start getting more fans in the stands and really start supporting these girls. If we start gaining momentum, we’ll be hard to stop.”
GIRLS' SOCCER: Jackson Co. girls roll in first round
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry