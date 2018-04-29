BASEBALL: McNally’s homer sends Dragons to Sweet 16

Kade McNally admitted the celebratory water-cooler dousing he took from his teammates was quite cold. But given the circumstances, he certainly didn't mind the drenching.
“In the moment it feels great,” he said.
McNally hit a two-run, walk-off homer to lift Jefferson to a dramatic 6-4 win over Chestatee Saturday, sending the Dragons (20-10) to the Class AAAA Sweet 16. Jefferson will host Northwest Whitfield for a doubleheader Thursday (5 p.m.) and a single game Friday (5 p.m.) if needed.
McNally went 3-for-4 on the day, culminating with his game-winning blast off Chestatee’s Benson Miller.
“I’d been hot, and he threw a fast ball and I was ready for it,” McNally said. “I don’t know. I didn’t think I could do that, but I guess I can.”
McNally’s shot was the closing salvo in a gripping three-game, opening-round series against the War Eagles that saw the Dragons win two games in their final at-bat.
“Holy cow, that was like a roller-coaster ride,” coach Tommy Knight said. “I’m very, very proud of our guys.”
During the winner-take-all Game 3 Saturday, Jefferson looked as if it might fall victim to the gritty four seed out of Region 7-AAAA. Dragon errors helped Chestatee (17-16) build a 4-0 lead midway through the fourth inning.
“For almost four innings, we couldn’t do anything right,” Knight said. “But credit our guys … they kept fighting and scrapping and battling.”
Facing elimination, Jefferson saved its season with a pair of two-out, two-run doubles from Justin Cole and Ryan Godfrey in the bottom of the fourth, tying the game 4-4.
“We get down 4-0, and it’s real easy right there to say, ‘Alright, we’ll just pack it in, but our guys did not do that,” Knight said.
Dragon starter Vinny Farley held Chestatee off the scoreboard over the final three innings, setting up McNally’s seventh-inning heroics.
Following a Clayton Jones strikeout to start the inning, Sammy Elegreet reached base after he took a pitch to the batting helmet. McNally, who had singled twice during the game, stepped to the plate and slammed a 1-1 pitch over the right center field wall.
McNally knew he’d hit the ball well, but didn’t think it would clear the fence.
“No,” he said. “I knew it was a gap shot, but when I saw it go over, I was surprised.”
McNally’s teammates mobbed him at home plate in a cathartic celebration, the team having survived a grueling three-game series.
Jefferson benefitted from a gutsy starting performance from Farley, who delivered a complete-game three-hitter. Knight said Farley threw “the game of his life.”
Only one of the War Eagles’ four runs off Farley was earned.
“They had three hits and four runs,” Knight said. “That means we’re not doing a whole lot behind him. He just stayed out there and kept throwing strikes and kept making them swing the bat, and we finally played some defense. We gave ourselves a chance late, and that’s what happens.”
There were other heroics in this series as well.
Billy Finch produced a game-winning double in the eighth inning of Game 1 as Jefferson took the opener of a Friday doubleheader, 3-2. Knight expressed his pride in the senior for coming through in a clutch moment.
“Oh, gosh, that was huge … that’s Billy,” he said. “He can look bad for a couple of pitches, and he’ll step up there and just drive one. That’s what he does.”
Patrick Hickox, the Dragons’ durable ace, threw all eight frames for the win, surrendering four hits. Chestatee’s two runs were unearned.
“We battled back in that game the same way (as Game 3),” Knight said. “They’re not going to quit. They are not going to quit, ever, so I’m very proud of that as much as anything, because that’s a life thing. It’s not just a baseball thing.”
The series went to a third game because Chestatee pulled out a 5-3 win over Jefferson in Game 2 Friday. After the Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the War Eagles scored five runs over the course of the next four innings to take a 5-1 lead en route to the win.
“That’s a good team,” Knight said of Chestatee. “You know coming out of that region … we knew they weren’t going to be a typical four seed, and they weren’t. That’s a scrappy team. They do some different things offensively that puts some pressure on you. We’ve got to work on handling that a little bit better. But credit them. That’s a good ball team.”
Though draining, the series victory could serve to galvanize the Dragons as they move forward in the Class AAAA playoffs.
“Absolutely,” Knight said. “When you’re battle-tested in those situations, and you’re successful in them, it’s a lot easier the next time out, and this team is most definitely battle-tested to go through that region that we just went through and that series. I feel good about our guys.”
NOTES: In addition to providing one of the biggest moments of the series with his game-winning double in Game 1, Finch also had the scariest moment when he fouled a ball off his nose in the sixth inning of Game 3. After being tended to for several minutes by trainers, the senior actually completed his at-bat and returned to his duties at second base.
“He gets his nose busted, and he’s bleeding everywhere,” Knight said. “We’ve got to take five minutes to get him back together and patch him up … he goes back out there and just competes.”
GAME 1: Jefferson 3, Chestatee 2 (8 innings)
Leading hitters: Justin Cole 2-for-4, 2B, RBI
Pitching: Patrick Hickox (W) 8 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
GAME 2: Chestatee 5, Jefferson 3
Leading hitters: Zac Corbin 2-for-4; Ryan Godfrey 2-for-3, RBI
GAME 3: Jefferson 6, Chestatee 4
Leading hitters: Kade McNally 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI; Justin Cole 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Ryan Godfrey 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Lane Watkins 2-for-2
Pitching: Vinny Farley 7 IP, 3 H, 4R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
BASEBALL: McNally’s homer sends Dragons to Sweet 16
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry