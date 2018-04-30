'Cathy' Green (04-29-18)

ATHENS - Catharine (Cathy) Timm Green passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018, following a short battle with cancer.
Cathy was born on January 3, 1948, in Normandy, Mo., the daughter of Dr. A Harry Timm, Jr. and Margaret Gary Timm. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Randall (Randy) Green.
Survivors include sisters, Gary (Bill) Preston and Harriet (David) Anderson; niece, Courtney Preston; nephew, Brandon (Melanie) Preston; aunt, Betty Mobley; sister-in-law, Cheryl Cleghorn; many beloved cousins; and her dog, Pug, and cat, Miss Kitty.
Cathy was a lifetime resident of the Athens area, a member of First United Methodist Church, often attended Hull Baptist Church, and was a member of the Hull Civic Club. She graduated from Athens High School in 1966 (go Trojans). Cathy was active for many years in the L Z Friendly organization. She was a caregiver for 20+ years.
She enjoyed fishing, traveling, and all kinds of puzzles. Cathy loved meeting and spending time with people. She was known for a bright, cheery smile for everyone she met.
Cathy sends her love and thanks to all her friends and relatives for their prayers and support during her illness. She sends special thanks to the caregivers and nurses at The Oaks of Athens.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), The American Heart Association (www.heart.org), or Georgetown UMC, PO Box 56, Georgetown, GA 31754.
