'Sam' Akins (04-28-18)

JEFFERSON - Joseph Samuel "Sam" Akins, 87, entered into rest Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Mr. Akins was born in Cumming, Ga., the son of the late Franklin and Clara Akins. He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War, was retired from General Electric, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mr. Akins was preceded in death by two sisters, Sleety Mae Akins and Frances Dishroom. Since his retirement, Mr. Akins enjoyed working outdoors on his farm, gardening, and looking after his chickens and cattle.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Hollingshed Akins, Jefferson; two daughters, Lisa Akins Kelly and her husband Terry, Auburn, and Sandra Akins (Jeremy Shaffner), Braselton; three grandchildren, Maegan Elizabeth DeYoung, Marissa Nicole DeYoung, and Joseph Raymond DeYoung; one step grandchild, Robert Kelly; and one great-grandchild, Harper Jean DeYoung.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Garden of Honor of Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Zach Moore, Russell Moore, Jeff Thompson, Terry Kelly, Jeremy Shaffner and Ashton Cleveland. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 30, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 Georgia 82, Statham, Georgia 30666, or to The Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
