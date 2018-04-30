June Martin (04-28-18)

WINDER - June C. Martin 58, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018.
A native of Cartersville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Donald and Doris Sliegh Martin. She had resided in Winder since 1999 and was employed by The Master's Table. Ms. Martin had attended Bethlehem Church 211 Campus.
Survivors include children, Dustin Poole and Krysta Poole, both of Winder; siblings, Sue Temples, Terry Martin and Donna Martin, all of Cartersville, Ga.; and grandson, Jordan Poole.
The Family will receive friends Monday, April 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at The Mountain View Church of God Cemetery, 459 GA HWY 61, Cartersville Georgia.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cartefhwinder.com
