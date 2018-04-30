June Martin (04-28-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, April 30. 2018
WINDER - June C. Martin 58, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018.

A native of Cartersville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Donald and Doris Sliegh Martin. She had resided in Winder since 1999 and was employed by The Master's Table. Ms. Martin had attended Bethlehem Church 211 Campus.

Survivors include children, Dustin Poole and Krysta Poole, both of Winder; siblings, Sue Temples, Terry Martin and Donna Martin, all of Cartersville, Ga.; and grandson, Jordan Poole.

The Family will receive friends Monday, April 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at The Mountain View Church of God Cemetery, 459 GA HWY 61, Cartersville Georgia.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cartefhwinder.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.