COLBERT - Geneva Betty Mize Potts, 85 entered into rest Friday, April 27, 2018.
Mrs. Potts was born in Arnoldsville, Ga., the daughter of the late Julian Olin Mize and Mary Lue Bradberry Mize. She worked as a demonstrator with Sam's Club, and was one of Jehovah's' Witnesses. Mrs. Potts was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann M. Bruce and Mary Daniels; brothers, Delmas Cooper and Hoyt Cooper; and her husband, Odell Jackson "O.J." Potts.
Survivors include three sons, Jerry Potts and his wife Mary, Bartow, Fla., Tommy O. Potts, Lizella, Tim Potts and his wife Lillie, Elberton; daughter, Shirley Potts Aaron and her husband J. Kenney, Colbert; brother, Paul Mize, Jefferson; and sister-in-law, Deloris Love, Jefferson.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Geneva Potts (04-27-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry