Deborah Yonce (04-27-18)

ATHENS - Deborah Ann Fitzgerald Yonce, 60, South Jackson Community, entered into rest Friday, April 27, 2018.
Mrs. Yonce was born in Anderson, S.C. the daughter of the late Harrison and Bertie Mae Cheek Fitzgerald. Mrs. Yonce was of the Baptist denomination, a homemaker, an awesome wife, mother, and nana, who brought joy to so many. She was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Rhodes; and two brothers, Jerry and Michael Fitzgerald.
A loving family survives Mrs. Yonce, which includes her husband, David Yonce, Athens; four daughters, Melissa Yonce Hayes and her husband Robert, Athens, Jessica Davis and her husband Benjamin, Athens, Crystal Colley and her husband Wesley, Jefferson, and Carey Wood and her husband Jamie, Rockmart; grandchildren, Wyatt Davis, Caitlin Hayes, Erica Wood, Helen Hayes, Lydia Davis and one on the way; five brothers, Ben, David, Kenneth, Johnny and Donnie Fitzgerald; three sisters, Mary Smith, Brenda Loggins, and Darlene Mealor; many nieces and nephews; and a beloved dog, Sugar.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Pastor Jesse Mealor officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Tripp Mealor, Chris Fitzgerald, David Fitzgerald, Anthony Logins, Benjamin Fitzgerald and Grant Tipton. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 30, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
