STATHAM - Perry L. Baker, 67, passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018, at his residence.
A native of Statham, he was the son of the late Dessie and Lucille Porter Baker. Mr. Baker retired from Leon Baker construction as a carpenter. He was known for his love for NASCAR and various sports. Perry never missed a NASCAR race whenever he was able to watch it. He was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include his daughter, Kelli (Billy) Baker, Bogart; brother, Robert (Mary Ann) Baker, Winder, and Jack (Pat) Baker, Hapeville; sisters, Faye (John) Whitlock-Banks, Statham, Inez Gilreath, Winder, and Diane (Ron) Ratliff, Middleburg, Fla.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating. Burial will follow the service in Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Monday evening, April 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Perry Baker (04-27-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry