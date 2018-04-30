Sarah Loye Etheridge passed into eternal glory with the Lord on April 10, 2018.
Loye was born February 18, 1964, the daughter of Sarah and Robert L. (Bob) Etheridge of Winder. She was an active citizen in the community by her participation in various school, civic and church organizations. Ms. Etheridge was particularly fond of music as was demonstrated by her singing in the Winder-Barrow High School chorus and a four-year member of the Bulldogg marching band and symphonic concert bands. After graduating with honors from WBHS and attending Brenau University, where she pledged Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, Loye pursued many career interests with an eye on pharmaceutical production at the Elan Company in Gainesville, Ga. Not only was Loye a prodigious reader, but her interests varied from visiting the blue waters of Hawaii to skiing the Austrian Alps.
Since returning to Winder some years ago, Ms. Etheridge had endured declining health and was preceded in death by her older brother, Robert (Kirk) Etheridge.
Survivors include a brother, W. Dan Etheridge (Sandy); and a niece, Claudia Kirkland Etheridge.
Smith funeral home in Winder was in charge of arrangements.
Loye Etheridge (04-10-18)
