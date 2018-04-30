WINDER - Virginia L. Tapp Collins, 92, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018.
A native of Sebring, Ohio, Virginia was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church and was a volunteer at Barrow County Christian Academy. She was a beloved mother, wife and friend to many. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, George and Florence McGranahan Stillman; her husband, Jack A. Collins and a sister, JoAnn Miller.
Survivors include two sons, Hal Tapp (Debbie), Winder and Rick Tapp (Kimmi), Winder; a daughter, Dottie Fumea (Ray), Winder; brother-in-law, James Miller; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; three nieces; and two nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, with pastors Hal Tapp, Rick Tapp, Ray Fumea, Ray K. Fumea and Scott Cox officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 696, Statham, GA 30666.
Virginia Collins (04-28-18)
