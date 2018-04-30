Martha Day (04-29-18)

Mrs. Martha Laverne Day, 78, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 2, at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Arthur Southerland will officiate. The family will hold a visitation on Wednesday, May 2, from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Day was born August 26, 1939, in Avondale, DeKalb County, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Arthur Moon and Ettie Torbush Moon. She was preceded in death by her son, Eddie Jo Peppers; brother, Willard Moon; and her husband, Rayford Day.
Survivors include her sons, Ricky Peppers, Buford, Reggie Glen Peppers, Buford, Emory Ray Peppers, Hapeville, and Frankie Peppers, Bethlehem, Ga.; brothers, James Moon, Clarksville, Tim Moon, Florida, Ted Moon, Commerce, John Moon, Winder; sisters, Betty Waycarter, Winder, Patricia Moon, Winder; 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, Braselton, is in charge of arrangements.
