WINDER - Gary Edward Spain, 69, passed away April 30, 2018.
He retired from Cottrell Incorporated as a customer service representative. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Edward and Edith Aubrey Barber Spain; and a daughter, Kimberly Spain.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Nancy Oldroyd Spain, Winder; three daughters, Stephanie Perkins (Jesse), Chattanooga, Amber Spain, Winder, and Melissa Spain, Farmington, Mo.; brother, Terry Lee Spain (Gina), Fenton, Mo.; sister, Janis Lutes (Mike), Festus, Mo.; two nephews, Bryan Spain and Travis Lutes; and two nieces, Holly Spain and April Troxel.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 5, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. the day of the service.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Spain (04-30-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry