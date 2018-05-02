Virginia Griffin (04-30-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, May 2. 2018
HOSCHTON - Virginia Ann Harkins Griffin, 77, entered into rest Monday, April 30, 2018.

Mrs. Griffin was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Charlie and Narcy Carder Harkins. She was a retired substitute teacher and was a member of the Braselton Tabernacle of Praise. Mrs. Griffin was loved by many and in return loved everyone herself. She was preceded in death by sisters, Janis Griffin and Evelyn Bryan; brother, Jesse Harkins; son, Timothy Robert Griffin; and daughter, Cheryl Griffin.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Billy Ray "Lightning" Griffin, Hoschton; daughter, Patty Peacock and her husband Jeff, Pendergrass; three sons, Eddie Griffin of Hoschton, Tony Griffin and his wife Anita, Jefferson, and Terry Griffin, Covington; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 3, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Bagwell and Dwight Brooks officiating with burial to follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Lane Mealey, Jesse Pete Harkins, Shawn Murdock, Russ Griffin, Ricky Griffin and Tony Griffin and Tommy Brooks as honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Griffin Family, P.O. Box 234, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.