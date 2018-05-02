HOSCHTON - Virginia Ann Harkins Griffin, 77, entered into rest Monday, April 30, 2018.
Mrs. Griffin was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Charlie and Narcy Carder Harkins. She was a retired substitute teacher and was a member of the Braselton Tabernacle of Praise. Mrs. Griffin was loved by many and in return loved everyone herself. She was preceded in death by sisters, Janis Griffin and Evelyn Bryan; brother, Jesse Harkins; son, Timothy Robert Griffin; and daughter, Cheryl Griffin.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Billy Ray "Lightning" Griffin, Hoschton; daughter, Patty Peacock and her husband Jeff, Pendergrass; three sons, Eddie Griffin of Hoschton, Tony Griffin and his wife Anita, Jefferson, and Terry Griffin, Covington; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 3, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Bagwell and Dwight Brooks officiating with burial to follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Lane Mealey, Jesse Pete Harkins, Shawn Murdock, Russ Griffin, Ricky Griffin and Tony Griffin and Tommy Brooks as honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Griffin Family, P.O. Box 234, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Virginia Griffin (04-30-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry