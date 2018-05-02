Local candidates speak on background, experience

Candidates in the May 22 election spoke on their background and qualifications for office in a political forum Thursday night at the Banks County Farm Bureau office in Homer. The Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB hosted the event, with Howard Ledford serving as the moderator.
Candidates participating were: Danny Maxwell and Sam Moon, Banks County Board of Commissioners District 1 candidates; Sammy Reece, BOC District 3 candidate; and Dan Gasaway and Chris Erwin, Georgia House of Representatives District 28 candidates.
Banks BOC District 3 candidate Pat Westmoreland did not attend the forum.
MAXWELL
Maxwell said he has lived in Banks County for 40 years and served on the BOC for the past several years. He is retired from the pharmaceutical business, where he worked 38 years.
“It’s been a delightful experience serving Banks County,” he said. “We’ve made a lot of progress. It’s an exciting time and I want to continue to serve.”
As for his experience working with budgets, Maxwell pointed to his time as a commissioner and in his career.
MOON
Moon has lived in Banks County for 47 years and is a retired educator, having been a teacher and coach in Banks County. He also served in the United States Navy, including 16 months in Vietnam. He served eight years on the Banks County Board of Tax Assessors.
“I am at a point that I see a lot of things that I think need to happen,” Moon said when asked why he is running for office. He said his goals would be “to get the county focused” and for “everyone to work together.”
As for his experience with budgets and managing people, Moon stated he did this work in the military and his education career.
“I think I motivate people well,” he said. “I managed 16 squadrons and billions of dollars worth of equipment.”
REECE
Reece has lived in Banks County for 50 years and has been a member of the Banks County BOC for eight years, as well as serving on the planning commission for nine years. He is a member of the board of the Banks County Farm Bureau. Reece managed a parts store for 20 years, owned a feed store for 10 years and farms.
“I enjoy helping people,” he said. “I enjoy all aspects of being a commissioner.”
ERWIN
Erwin worked in public education for 31 years, retiring as superintendent of the Banks County School System. He described himself as a “conservative Republican.” He said education, health career and job creation would be among his priorities. He said one of the accomplishments he is most proud of is “the thousands of lives we, as a team, education and assisted.”
GASAWAY
Gasaway has served three terms in the Georgia House of Representatives and said he has “worked to reduce property taxes.” He said he wants to serve again to “work to make Georgia a better place.” He said his immediate priority would be to continue to bring broadband to rural areas. He said one of the accomplishments he is most proud of is bringing a department of family and children services building to Banks County.
For more coverage on the upcoming election, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
