Plans change for Hwy. 124 development

Plans have changed for a proposed development off Hwy. 124 near Publix.
Jackson County’s Planning Commission voted Thursday to approve a map amendment for the 23-acre property on Hwy. 124 across from Olde Wick Trail. Longleaf Communities, LLC, wants the property’s future land use changed from commercial to residential.
The request will go before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on May 21.
Chilhowee Enterprises, LLC, previously got approval to develop four commercial lots fronting Hwy. 124, along with an assisted-living development. But the plans have changed.
Developers now want to eliminate the commercial portion of the property and instead develop the site as an age-restricted, private community. (A pharmacy that is currently under construction will remain, however.)
See the full story in the May 2 issue of The Braselton News.
