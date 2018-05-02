Three candidates — Melissa Broy, Tracy Carswell and Hope Weeks — are vying for a vacant seat on the Hoschton City Council.
Early voting started Monday for the special election, which is being held to fill the unexpired term of Tracy Jordan.
Broy, Carswell and Weeks all responded to a Mainstreet Newspapers candidate questionnaire, which quizzed them on their platforms; what they consider Hoschton’s biggest challenges; and what they would do to address those challenges. See their full responses in the May 2 issue of The Braselton News.
EARLY VOTING
CONTINUES IN JEFFERSON
Early voting started Monday, April 30, at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (441 Gordon St., Jefferson). It continues Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting is planned on May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ponchie Beck Election Center.
BRASELTON VOTING
SATELLITE OPENS MAY 14
After that, those wishing to vote in the Hoschton special election may do so at the Braselton satellite, from May 14-18. That satellite is located at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building (5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton).
ELECTION DAY VOTING
HELD AT HOSCHTON DEPOT
Voting for the special election will take place at the Hoschton Depot on Election Day, May 22.
Meet the Candidates: Three vying for Hoschton council
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry