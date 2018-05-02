Citizens petition BOE against ‘arming teachers’

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, May 2. 2018
Citizens are urging Jefferson school leaders against “arming teachers” in response to a proposed policy that would allow certain employees to carry a weapon on school grounds.

Jefferson’s Board of Education discussed the policy in April. If approved by the BOE at its May 10 meeting, the district could permit trained employees to carry a firearm on school grounds, at school events or on school buses.

See the full story in the May 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.