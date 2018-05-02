Citizens are urging Jefferson school leaders against “arming teachers” in response to a proposed policy that would allow certain employees to carry a weapon on school grounds.
Jefferson’s Board of Education discussed the policy in April. If approved by the BOE at its May 10 meeting, the district could permit trained employees to carry a firearm on school grounds, at school events or on school buses.
See the full story in the May 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Citizens petition BOE against ‘arming teachers’
