Planners OK map change for warehouses

Jackson County planners took their first action to allow three new warehouses near an existing industrial park.
The Jackson County Planning Commission approved a map amendment request from TCA Ventures, LLC, to change 262 acres at the end of Raco Pkwy. from agricultural to industrial. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will consider the request May 21.
If approved, developers will still have to go through the rezoning process before getting the go-ahead for the project.
Three warehouses are planned, totaling over 2 million sq. ft. Those buildings are proposed at 1.1 million sq. ft., 672,400 sq. ft. and 300,500 sq. ft.
See the full story in the May 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
