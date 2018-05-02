Monday night’s District 31 State Representative debate saw a lot of agreement on issues, but some nuance differences did bubble to the surface.
Incumbent Rep. Tommy Benton faced challenger Sam Thomas in the 90-minute debate, hosted by the Jackson County Republican Party.
The GOP is hosting a second debate between the two Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the Ozarks in Jefferson.
See the story in the May 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Debate brings out few differences
