Debate brings out few differences

Wednesday, May 2. 2018
Monday night’s District 31 State Representative debate saw a lot of agreement on issues, but some nuance differences did bubble to the surface.

Incumbent Rep. Tommy Benton faced challenger Sam Thomas in the 90-minute debate, hosted by the Jackson County Republican Party.

The GOP is hosting a second debate between the two Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the Ozarks in Jefferson.

See the story in the May 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
