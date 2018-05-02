Football: Sullivan inks undrafted free agent deal with Philadelphia Eagles

Chandon Sullivan didn’t hear his name called during last week’s NFL draft, but he will get an opportunity to make the roster of the defending Super Bowl champions.
The former standout cornerback at Winder-Barrow High School and Georgia State signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.
Sullivan put together a solid career for the Panthers, garnering All-Sun Belt Conference honors three times from 2015-2017. He finished with 46 tackles, one interception, five pass breakups, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery while serving as a team captain last fall.
Off the field, Sullivan was recognized in 2017 with a selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-America first team. He also was one of 13 national finalists for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the top football scholar-athlete across all divisions.
