The Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team will embark on what it hopes to be a long state playoff journey this week when the Knights face The Westfield School in an opening round GISA Class AAA matchup.
The Knights had to battle until the end of the regular season but are the No. 4 seed from Region 1-AAA.
Westfield enters the postseason as the champion of 4-AAA.
A doubleheader will be played Friday beginning at 4 p.m. in the best-of-three series. A third game, if necessary, would be Saturday at 2 p.m. All games will be in Perry.
“The biggest thing we need to do this weekend in order to be successful is play our game,” said BCA coach Matt Nicks. “We need to control the things we can control. If we pitch and keep the baseball down and play solid defense like we know how we will be very successful.”
The coach knows his team will be an underdog as the playoffs begin but he likes the Knights’ chances.
“We need to continue to get runners on base, be aggressive on the base paths and have timely hitting,” Nicks said.
“We come into the series with a lot of confidence at the plate. We have a lot of guys making contact and driving the baseball. We need to continue this.”
The game which helped BCA clinch a playoff spot was a 6-5 victory against Loganville Christian Academy last Wednesday.
The game lasted eight innings as Andrew Klein delivered a sacrifice fly to score Ryan Whitlow for the winning run.
Patrick Wallace pitched the first seven innings scattering five hits and striking out four. Dylan Parker pitched the eighth inning and recorded the win.
At the plate, Wallace was 4-for-4 with a two-run homer. Ethan Guthas added a two-run single and Klein was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Russell Kiser, Chase Appling and Parker each contributed offensively.
BCA has been preparing this week for the state playoffs.
“Westfield’s region is very good with strong teams that compete ever game,” Nicks said. “They are strong on the mound and can also really swing the bats. Winning their region means somethings. We are ready for our second season though and will work hard this week in preparation.”
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg won the 1-AAA title and will host Westminster in the opening round.
Dominion Christian is the No. 2 seed from 1-AAA and will host John Milledge. LCA finished as the No. 3 seed and will travel to Gatewood.
Other opening round state series include Southland at Pinewood, Edmund Burke at Tiftarea, Valwood at Fredrica and Trinity Christian-Dublin at Deerfield-Windsor.
Baseball: BCA travels to Westfield for opening-round series after claiming No. 4 seed
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry