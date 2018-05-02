Five Bethlehem Christian Academy athletes placed in the GISA Class AAA state meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany last week.
BCA junior Olivia Morgan finished second in the girls high jump (4 feet, 11 inches), which was a couple inches off her region championship-winning jump of 5 feet, 2 inches. Morgan also qualified for state in the long jump.
Adam Gano placed in three events at state, taking fifth in the boys triple jump (39 feet, 1.25 inches), sixth in the long jump (19 feet, 4 inches) and sixth in the 100-meter dash (11.66 seconds). Kaleigh Roseland finished seventh in the 100-meter dash (13.47), Clayton Hopkins took seventh in the shot put (40 feet, 8.25 inches) and Laura Clifford placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (52.34 seconds).
Also competing in events were Carson McKee in the girls 3,200-meter run, Eliel St. Louis and Nolan Garrett in the high jump, Lawson Maxwell in the shot put, Tanner Schwebel and Maxwell in the discus, and Gano, Schwebel, St. Louis and Makayal Cooper in the 4x100-meter relay.
Track and Field: Five BCA athletes place at state meet
