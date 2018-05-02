Things are pretty wide open for Tony Lotti as he begins his first season as Apalachee’s head football coach.
That includes players and playing time as the Wildcats work their way through spring practice, which began Friday and culminates with a home scrimmage against East Jackson next Wednesday, May 9, at 6 p.m.
“Everybody has kind of a clean slate right now and I’m drawing my opinions based on what I see from guys and my conversations with them,” said Lotti who has 85 players dressed out currently — a sharp increase over the 50 or so last season’s team finished with. “There are a few key guys returning but also a lot who didn’t play before that I think can help us. We’re still getting to know each other. But I’m very encouraged by the numbers and the work ethic and attitude the kids are showing.
“I’m really enjoying being around them and they’ve been very attentive and coachable.”
Lotti, who spent the past six seasons at West Hall, went 35-31 and turned the Spartans into a playoff team that reached the postseason five straight years, is seeking to turn around an Apalachee program that has only four wins and a tie over the last five years and hasn’t reached the playoffs since a 12-1 campaign in 2009.
Football: Wildcats enter spring practice with ‘clean slate’
