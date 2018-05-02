Ruby Lord (05-01-18)

MAYSVILLE - Ruby Lord, 83, entered into rest Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Mrs. Lord was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late John and Selic Whitlock Martin. She was retired from the textile Industry after 45 years and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Mrs. Lord was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Davis; and a brother, Elmer Martin.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Lord, Maysville; daughter, Laurie Bond, Maysville; and a sister, Johnie Carithers, Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 4, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Swayne Cochran and Charles Elrod officiating with burial to follow in the Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jerry Sailors, Don Lord, Johnny Martin, Scott Martin, Eddie Davis and Dustin Ridling. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 3.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
