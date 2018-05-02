TRACK AND FIELD: Jackson County qualifies 11 athletes to state

The Jackson County track and field program will send 11 athletes to the state meet in 13 events with the hope of improving on last year’s finishes in both the Class AAA boys’ and girls’ standings.
Both the boys’ and girls’ squads competed at the state sectionals at Greater Atlanta Christian this past Saturday.
“We are very proud of how the athletes competed at sectionals,” coach Matt King said. “We did qualify 11 athletes in 13 events which is another improvement on last year. We should improve on last year’s finish and place higher up the team rankings.”
Karis Harbin and Brandon Damaska and both produced personal records in the shot put. Harbin finished third in the girls’ shot put (32-10), while Damaska was fourth in the boys’ shot put (48-11). Harbin also placed third in the girls’ discus (102-07).
Pole vaulter Seth Caylor grabbed second in the boys’ pole vault, clearing 13 feet.
On the track, Madison Miller (girls’ 400 meters), Hayden Ponce (girls’ 800 meters), James Elder (boys’ 110-meter hurdles) and Brayson Beinke (boys’ 300-meter hurdles) all produced personal-records in their respective events to qualify for state.
Kala Sheppard (girls’ 3,200 meters), Jenna Robinson (girls’ high jump), Hunter Baggett (boys’ discus) and Russell Hendley (boys’ 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters) also qualified.
King said the sectional meet served as a good measuring gauge for the program. “Our main takeaway from sectionals this year is how far the program has come in a short time,” King said. “We had an athlete in almost every event, and they fought hard. We are young in most events with sectionals being their first big track meet, but our athletes learned and are ready to improve on this year.”
The state meet is May 10-12 in Albany.
“We are now preparing the 11 we have left to do their best in Albany,” King said. “We are running, jumping and throwing our best at this time of year which is great going into state.”
