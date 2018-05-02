After missing out on a region title, the Jefferson boys’ track and field team returned to form at the state sectionals.
Competing at Blessed Trinity this past Saturday, the Dragons qualified nine individuals and one relay team to the Class AAAA state meet at Berry College May 10-12.
“We had a great week leading up to sectionals, and it was by far our best meet of the year,” coach Brady Sigler said.
Clay Pender earned a victory in the 800 meters (1:56.09) as did Thomas Martin in the pole vault (14-00). But the 4 x 400 team perhaps had the biggest day, nearly breaking a school record with a time of 3:23.85 to win that event. The 4 x 400 had missed some training time over spring break but regained some ground during practices leading up to sectionals.
“To make up for that, we hammered them,” Sigler said.
Tripp Bullock added a second-place finish behind Martin in the pole vault (12-06). Eli Morris set a personal record in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing third with a time of 14.43. Sigler called that performance “a big breakthrough.”
“(His time of 14.4) is getting up there pretty elite,” Sigler said.
Jefferson now goes into the state meet with a chance to win it all.
“Looking at it and talking to other coaches, St. Pius, Chapel Hill and us are all kind of right there together,” Sigler said. “St. Pius had a better meet than us at region, but I think we had a better meet than them at sectionals.”
Sigler said the three programs are “really close.”
“I think our chances are as good as anybody else’s to go up there and win,” he said.
Sigler likes what he’s seeing out of his team at this point in the year.
“I think we’re growing up,” Sigler said. “I think our mentality is getting better and I think we’re competing at a pretty high level right now.”
TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson boys rebound at state sectional meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry