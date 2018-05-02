TRACK AND FIELD: Benton leads Jefferson girls at sectionals

Jefferson’s Akera Benton has one more track and field meet in her career at the upcoming state meet, but made her mark in this past weekend’s sectionals.
Competing at Blessed Trinity this past Saturday, Benton won the long jump (18-09) and triple jump (39-09) with school records and placed second in the 400 meters (58.99).
“Akera’s performance was outstanding,” coach Brandon Vinson said. “She is just a great athlete, and the sky is the limit for her.”
Vinson noted that Benton set her school marks in the jumps without having the benefit of jumping pits for practice. The Jefferson track and field teams haven’t had access to those due to stadium construction this year. Benton also missed practice time due to being part of the girls’ basketball team’s run to the Elite Eight. She also took a field trip to Germany this spring.
“However, she keeps performing great and has broken her jumping records every year since her sophomore year,” Vinson said.
Other highlights from sectionals included Ellie Isaacs breaking her school record in the shotput with a throw of 39-06.75 to place first in that event.
The 4 x 100 relay team (Alyssa Roberts, Akera Benton, Mac Fowler and Mariah Starks) broke its personal record with a time of 48.6 seconds, finishing second.
All totaled, the Jefferson girls qualified seven individuals and two relay teams to state.
The team now carries the momentum of a strong sectional meet to state.
“I believe we could all make it out at sectional, if we competed, and we competed pretty great,” he said. “It looks like we are peaking at the right time, and I’m looking forward to how we compete in our final meet, which is state.”
The state meet is set for Berry College May 10-12.
