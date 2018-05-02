Jefferson golfer Caroline Martin can add another title to her golfing resume: area champion.
The Dragons senior shot a 78 at Waynesboro County Club Monday to capture the Area 2-AAAA individual title.
“She just does what she always does,” Jefferson coach Matt Sims said. “She always plays her best golf when it counts.”
Jefferson shot a 284 as a team to finish behind North Oconee, which carded a 246. Mikayla Simonton added a round of 101, and Taylor Sorrow rounded out the scoring with a 105.
The team will advance to the Class AAAA state tournament May 21-22 at Innsbrook County Club in Helen.
“Going in, we were fairly confident we could qualify … Obviously, finishing as runner-up was a huge bonus,” Sims said. “All the girls shot what they needed them to shoot, and they got it done.”
Sims said Martin had all facets of her game going on Monday.
“She was driving the ball well, she was hitting the greens,” Sims said, who also noted that Martin also drained several key putts. “I know she had several birdies … all around, her game was on, like it’s been all year.”
Martin beat North Oconee’s Elena Denny (80) by two strokes and Madi Chappell (82) by four strokes in taking low-medalist honors.
“She competes in the off season against a lot of the girls on the other teams, especially the girls from North Oconee,” Sims said. “She’s became good friends with them, so there’s some added motivation there to go out and compete and beat those girls.”
Martin and the team will use what will be a three-week layoff to prepare for the state tournament.
“You would like for it to be close, not so spread out, but I don’t think it will be an issue,” Sims said.
