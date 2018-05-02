BOYS' TENNIS: Tigers fall in Elite Eight

Last season, the Commerce Tiger tennis team made it to the Elite Eight before being eliminated from the Class A Public state tournament at home.
This season, the Tigers once again found themselves in familiar territory: at home in the Elite Eight. Going into the match, head coach Charlie Smith said his group would “build” off of last year’s experience and break through into the Final Four.
It wasn’t meant to be as the Tigers for the second straight season fell in the Elite Eight, this time at the hands of Baconton Community Charter School, 3-1. The Tigers’ lone win came from Cade Ridley at No. 2 singles. Dylan Deaton at No. 1 singles and both doubles duos lost to give Baconton the win.
Smith felt the biggest difference was Baconton “played well,” which was to be expected.
“We just didn’t play up to our potential,” he said.
As the matches wore on, Smith had moments to talk to his team on changeovers between games.
“I just kept trying to encourage the guys, letting them know that they were just as skilled, just as prepared, and just as capable of winning,” Smith explained, “and, later in the matches, reiterating that no matter what the score may be they were still in the match.”
Even with the exit in the same position as last season, Smith saw the improvement his team showed overall throughout the season.
“Our overall goal this season was to improve from last season,” he said. “We won our area tournament and we won the Sweet 16 round of the state tournament.
“That said, even though we ended up finishing our year in the same round of the state tournament as last year, we really improved our skills, our court knowledge and our competitiveness on the court. So, in my mind we accomplished our goal. I am incredibly excited about next season, especially since we will have six of our seven starters returning.”
