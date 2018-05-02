BASEBALL: Panthers look to next season after first-round playoff loss

The Jackson County baseball team continued its string of state playoff appearances but couldn’t get past a high-profile No. 2 seed to keep its season alive.
Playing in their sixth-consecutive state tournament, Panthers (13-18) were swept out in the first round last Wednesday by Greater Atlanta Christian (21-9), which has reached at least the state quarterfinals in each of the past four seasons.
Coach Jonathan Gastley said he’s proud of the season overall as the program looks to build upon another state-tournament campaign.
“Just looking back on it, I am proud as a whole,” the second-year coach said. “We graduate five seniors this year, but overall, I think we’re a very young team, and this junior class has had a lot of success in subvarsity play, and I’m looking for some great things out of them next year.”
Jackson County started the season 2-8 with its non-region schedule, but enjoyed success during the region schedule going 8-7 in 8-AAA play. The team was in contention for the No. 2 spot in the region until the final day of the region schedule.
“We battled through a lot of adversity this year,” Gastley said. “(We played) a very tough non-region schedule. We’re already excited and getting ready for next year.”
For the rest of this story, see the May 2 edition of The Jackson Herald.
