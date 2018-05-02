East Jackson boys finish 12th at area
Hunter Smith shot a 93 at the Area 3-AAA tournament as the East Jackson boys’ golf team placed 12th out of 13 teams, missing out on the state tournament.
Coach Matt Gibbs noted that five of the team’s top six players return next year.
“If they keep working on their game, I am hopeful for the future of our team,” Gibbs said.
BOYS' GOLF: East Jackson finishes 12th at area
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry