BOYS' GOLF: East Jackson finishes 12th at area

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, May 2. 2018
East Jackson boys finish 12th at area
Hunter Smith shot a 93 at the Area 3-AAA tournament as the East Jackson boys’ golf team placed 12th out of 13 teams, missing out on the state tournament.
Coach Matt Gibbs noted that five of the team’s top six players return next year.
“If they keep working on their game, I am hopeful for the future of our team,” Gibbs said.
