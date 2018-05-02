BOYS' GOLF: Panther golfers miss out on state

Wednesday, May 2. 2018
The Jackson County boys’ golf team, following a promising practice round, missed a state qualifying score at Monday’s Area 3-AAA tournament with a round of 371.
The Panthers finished eighth out of 13 teams.
“It was very disappointing because in our practice round we shot a 342, which was our lowest score of the year,” coach A.J. Sibcy said. “We are in the process of growing up a little bit.”
Chad Pittman and Sam Holley each shot rounds of 91. Gabe Hanes added a 93, and Ryan Hill shot a 96. “The back end of the rotation with Gabe, and Ryan improved a great deal this year,” Sibcy said. “I am very proud of them.”
