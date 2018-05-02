BOYS' GOLF: Dragons’ Holloway qualifies for state

Though Jefferson missed the state cut as a team, the Dragons will at least have one golfer team representing them at the Class AAAA tournament.
Douglas Holloway shot a 78 Monday at the Area 2-AAAA tournament at Waynesboro Country Club to qualify individually for state.
“I’m proud of Douglas because he works his tail off,” Jefferson coach Matt Sims said. “He’s out there five, six, seven days a week almost practicing.”
The boys’ Class AAAA state tournament is May 21-22 at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega.
Jefferson shot a 352 as a team at area, placing six out of 12 teams. Blake Thompson added an 85, followed by Noah Mulvey (93) and Nick Bell (96).
St. Pius X won the area title in a playoff over Richmond Academy.
The Dragons would have had to shoot 340 to qualify for state.
“Going in, we knew we had to play well all the way around to qualify … we knew it was going to be a challenge,” Sims said. “But Douglas played well and Blake also played well. They both improved on their scores from last year, so that’s always a plus.”
