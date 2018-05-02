Jefferson track star Clay Pender signs with UGA

Growing up, Clay Pender always wanted to go to the University of Georgia as a football or baseball player.
Pender has fulfilled his goal of getting to his dream school, albeit in a different field of competition.
The Jefferson track and field star has signed with UGA, where he’ll run the 800 and 1,600 meters and possibly the 3,000 meters.
“Things change, and I adapted, and got to my dream school,” Pender said.
Pender generated interest from other college track and field programs but always saw himself going to school in Athens.
“UGA has always been my dream school just growing up around Athens,” Pender said. “If I got the opportunity to go to Georgia, I always wanted to, and the opportunity presented itself.”
Pender was the runner-up in the state 800 meters for Class AAAA last year and is the school record holder in that event. He currently owns the top time in the state this year in that event, regardless of classification, at 1:53.57.
