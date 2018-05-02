The Commerce Tiger golf team lost the Area 4-A tournament by 30 shots to first-place finisher Lincoln County (338). But the deficit wasn’t enough to keep them out of the state tournament.
The Tigers shot a team-total 368 on Monday at Double Oaks Golf Club in Commerce to qualify for the Class A Public state tournament. The state tournament will also be at Double Oaks Golf Club on May 21-22. It is the sixth straight season the Tigers have advanced to the state tournament.
Josh Campbell led the way with an 80 for the Tigers. He finished third overall. Jeremy Davis fired an 86, Cade Tootle carded a 97 and Tanner Lumpkin rounded out the scoring with a 105. Ryan Smith of Lake Oconee won the individual medalist.
“Putting was a big issue (Monday),” head coach Matthew Lund said. “We were good off the tee, very good in the fairways and chipping, and did a tremendous job on the par 3s.”
Lund believes the extra time between area and state will benefit the team if the players “use that time wisely.” And it doesn’t hurt being able to practice on your home course, which happens to be the host site.
“We are going over, as a team, the biggest areas of need and addressing that on the course,” Lund explained. “We certainly have an advantage being able to practice on the actual greens and fairways that will be played for state, but our guys have got to use their time effectively and productively.”
BOYS' GOLF: Tigers qualify for state tournament
