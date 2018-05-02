BOYS' SOCCER: Jackson Co. boys downed in first round

A shutout loss kept the Jackson County boys’ soccer team from advancing to the second round of the state tournament for the second time in three years.
The second-seeded Panthers (6-11) fell 4-0 to No. 3 seed Dawson County Friday at home in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
Coach Tammi Gowen pointed to the overall accomplishments from the season.
“We overcame some major injuries, and we were able to make it to runner up in region,” she said. “We possessed the ball well all season. The majority of our games won or lost, we had possession the majority of the game. However, at the end of the game it is how many times the ball goes into the net that really counts. I am proud of each and every young man that played this year. They are wonderful on and off the field.”
The team’s attention will now turn to next season with a number of key players returning and some talent rising from the middle school.
Gowen said she hopes the program “will be able to pick up where we left off this year, only take it a little further, with a region championship.”
