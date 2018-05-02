GIRLS' SOCCER: Lady Eagles exit in first round of playoffs

The Greater Atlanta Christian girls’ soccer team won state championships in 2012, 2014 and 2015. Last Wednesday, the East Jackson Lady Eagle soccer team found firsthand how tough of an opponent GAC is for any team in Class 3A.
GAC defeated East Jackson 8-0 in the first round of the state playoffs. The Lady Eagles’ (4-11-1) season has come to an end. GAC scored five first-half goals. All five goals happened in the opening 28 minutes.
East Jackson head coach Ruth Wilson said it wasn’t so much the defensive play of GAC that made their team tough. It was GAC’s midfielders.
“We had a hard time connecting passes through the midfield,” Wilson explained. “GAC is a very good team with lots of talent.
“Considering that we only allowed (five goals) after the first half, I would say that things got better as the game progressed. In the second half, we were able to move the ball, connect passes, make runs and we even had a few shots on goal. Although the score looks bad, I was proud of the team. I told the girls to keep their heads up, that GAC will probably make it to the quarterfinals, maybe even the semifinals.”
For the game, GAC outshot the Lady Eagles 31-2. Early in the game, the Lady Eagles got stops, but by the fifth minute, GAC was on the board. Two more goals came by the 10th minute and the lead was 3-0. GAC added a goal in the 16th and 28th minutes, respectively, to lead 5-0 at halftime.
In the second half, it took GAC 10 minutes to find its sixth goal of the game. Less than a minute later, GAC had its seventh goal. GAC’s final goal came in the 63rd minute. The Lady Eagles didn’t get a shot on goal until the 75th minute.
The Lady Eagles ended the season by winning three of their last seven games.
