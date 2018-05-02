BOYS' SOCCER: Dragons lose in first round, coach looks to schedule tough in 2019

The Jefferson boys soccer team lost 2-0 this past Friday to Chestatee in the first round of the state playoffs, and coach Casey Colquitt is already thinking about beefing up next year’s schedule to prep his team for similar games in the future.
“As a program, we need to play more competitive teams to be able to compete against teams such as No.-3 ranked Chestatee,” he said. “Therefore, scheduling quality teams in 2019 is very important in building a competitive program.”
With the loss to Chestatee, Jefferson finished the season at 11-5-1. The Dragons tied the program record for wins in a season, which is part of the legacy of the team’s senior class.
“I have been coaching the current seniors for four years, since their freshman year, so this is a special group of young men,” Colquitt said. “I’m very proud of the young men that they have become, and it’s been a blessing to watch them grow these past four years.”
Colquitt noted that this senior class accumulated the most wins of any graduating class over a four-year period in program history and owns the highest winning percentage in a single season in program history.
That said, Colquitt points to a bright future for next year’s squad, which will return six of 11 starters.
“I’m excited to see the growth and improvement of each returning player from summer and fall workouts and club soccer,” he said. “The guys are very committed to improving their individual skills and team chemistry.”
