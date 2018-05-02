CHS track team does well at state sectionals

For the GHSA’s Class A Public state meet in Albany next week, the Commerce High School track and field team will have a sizable presence.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will take part in 16 different events. Seven boys’ competitors will be competing in nine events and five girls will be competing in seven events after the GHSA Class A Public Sectional at Tift County High School last Saturday.
Tucker Flint had the highest finish of any competitor at sectionals. Flint in the pole vault made it to the 12-6 mark, good enough for a first-place finish. For the Lady Tigers, Skylar Arnston had the high finish for any competitor. She finished third in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet.
“I felt that once again our athletes went out and competed hard and had some great performances,” head coach Ron Minish said. “We had athletes have some personal- best performances at sectionals and that is a great time to do it when advancement to the state meet is on the line.”
