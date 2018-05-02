GIRLS' SOCCER: Marist too much for Jefferson in second half in first-round loss

The Jefferson girls’ soccer team long knew that if it didn’t finish first or second in its region, a first-round meeting with powerhouse Marist or St. Pius X out of Region 7-AAAA awaited it in the future.
By virtue of their No. 3 seed, the Dragons drew stalwart Marist and fell 7-1 Friday on the road. Six of the War Eagles’ goals came in the second half.
“(It) stinks that the two most dominant soccer regions in AAAA had to face each other first, but that is life,” coach Molly McCarty said.
Goal keeper Sophia LaMar kept Jefferson afloat in the first half with 16 saves as the Dragons only trailed 1-0.
But Marist came out as a different team after halftime, scoring six times in the last 40 minutes.
“The more we allowed them to spread the field, the more dangerous they were on the end line and in the 18 area,” McCarty said. “The effort and heart was there for us, but the score isn’t a true reflection of that.”
Valerie LaDue, the team’s top penalty kick shooter this season, supplied the team’s only goal with a successful PK early in the second half.
“We did our best to finish as strong as we could but having Marist as a first (round) draw is just the card we were dealt this season,” McCarty said.
McCarty, whose squad lost two starters for over half the season with injuries, added that a team “can always be caught in the blame game and making excuses for everything.”
“But as a team, we have to control so many facets of our play, our attitude and our preparation,” McCarty said. “This will be a driving force for the offseason.”
