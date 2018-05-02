Human remains recovered off Fleeman Road

BarrowJournal
Wednesday, May 2. 2018
Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near 1051 Fleeman Road in Barrow County.
A Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said there has not been a positive identification on the remains.
The GBI, Barrow County Sheriff's Office and Walton County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.

