Human remains recovered off Fleeman Road

Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near 1051 Fleeman Road in Barrow County.
A Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said there has not been a positive identification on the remains.
The GBI, Barrow County Sheriff's Office and Walton County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
