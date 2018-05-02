The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced Wednesday that all Class A Public baseball second-round baseball series are suspended "until further notice" due to an injunction placed on the GHSA. The Commerce High School baseball team was set to play at Emanuel County Institute in the second round, beginning tomorrow. The "if" Game 3 was to be played on Friday.
"While we hope to have this matter resolved quickly, we do not anticipate it being finalized in time to start the series on the scheduled date of Thursday, May 3," the GHSA website said on Wednesday. "All other second-round series are to proceed as scheduled."
Commerce head coach Steve Cotrell said he was notified of the change around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. His team was scheduled to leave for ECI Wednesday afternoon.
"Honestly, it sucks," Cotrell said of the temporary halt in play. "I thought we were playing well, and the longer we wait, I think the worst case it's going to be for us."
He told his team to be "ready to go when called upon."
"We're going to keep our bags packed, and as soon we get the phone call we're going to go try and win two (games)," Cotrell said.
BASEBALL: Class A Public baseball playoffs stopped by injunction
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry