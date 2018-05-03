JEFFERSON - Lisa Michelle Garmon Ledbetter, 51, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Mrs. Ledbetter was born Decatur, Ga. and was a cosmetologist for many years. She owned and operated Salon 51 in Lawrenceville, Ga. Mrs. Ledbetter was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Bunn; and her brother, Raymond Mathis.
Survivors include her two loving grandchildren, Grayson and Cody Evans, Winder; husband, William "Tony" Ledbetter, Jefferson; stepdaughter, Jessica Garmon Evans and her husband Tim, Winder; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda and David Kinney, Lawrenceville, Wanda Hall, Covington, Brenda Mathis, Grayson, Carol Gilbert, Grayson, Jackie Mathis, Snellville, Becky Wood, Snellville, and Pam Hall, Dacula; brother, Randall Mathis and Johnny Mathis, Winder; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 4, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Vaughn Howington, Jr. officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens in Jefferson. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, May 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, Is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Lisa Ledbetter (05-01-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry