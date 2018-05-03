Ansel Garrett (05-01-18)

HOSCHTON - Ansel Garrett, 83, entered his Lord and Savior's presence May 1, 2018.
A native of Woodruff, S.C., he was the son of the late Herbert and Viola Brown Garrett. Mr. Garrett was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Kate Pullen; and brother, Billy Garrett. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, Dacula, Ga. and was a Master Mason, having been affiliated with Evergreen Lodge #153 F. & A. M. of Hampton, S.C. Mr. Garrett was a United States Army Veteran and was a retired Federal Mediator.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Kinard Garrett, Hoschton; children, Robin (Marilyn) Garrett, Winder, Alton (Patricia) Garrett, Ft. Pierce, Fla., Merri (Greg) Chapman, Stafford, Va. and Sarah (Mark) Constable, Winder; grandchildren, Katie Chapman Smith, Daniel Chapman, Emily Constable and Keegan Constable; brother, Herbert (Jane) Garrett, Spartanburg, S.C., Sister Anne (Tom) Welborn, North Wilkesboro, N.C.; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Greenhaven Cemetery, 12795 Highway 221, Woodruff, South Carolina 29388 with the Rev. Daniel Garrett officiating.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Hebron Baptist Church, 202 Hebron Church Road, Dacula, Georgia 30019.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
