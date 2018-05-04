Bridges: The tradition of the NFL draft

We closed another chapter on the National Football League draft once again this past Saturday.
The draft, which is now spread out to cover three days, continues to be a popular event on the sports calendar each April.
Football is such a popular sport in the country that even an event such as this draws massive ratings and is carried live by two cable networks.
Many, including myself, just enjoy the focus being on football as we are still several months away from the start of another season.
By most accounts the Atlanta Falcons had a solid draft for 2018, but similar to national signing day in college football, it will truly take three or four years to know for sure how solid of a class this was. Clearly everything points positive on the selection of Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the first round by the Falcons.
Selecting players from the most dominant college football program over the course of the last decade is never that much of a risk. Fans seem eager to see Ridley on the field with Julio Jones, another former standout for Nick Saban at Alabama.
Only die-hard college football fans will know a great deal about the rest of the selections made by Atlanta. Cornerback Isaiah Oliver (Colorado), defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (South Florida), running back Ito Smith (Southern Mississippi) and wide receiver Russell Gage (LSU) all have strong chances to make the final roster in September.
Perhaps most intriguing to me was the selection of safety Foyesade Oluokin of Yale (also taken in the sixth round) by the Falcon brain trust. It’s also interesting to note players from Ivy League schools who are drafted, similar to ones taken from non-FBS programs and the service academies.
Another aspect of this weekend is the annual signing of undrafted rookie free agents following the draft.
With the NFL draft now only going seven rounds, there are plenty of diamonds in the rough, many of whom actually have multiple teams trying to ink to a contract.
Players signed as undrafted rookie free agents have legitimate chances to make the final roster.
They are viewed as more than just extra bodies for training camp now. At one time when the NFL draft was more than double in length, undrafted players really didn’t have much of a chance to survive to the opening game of the regular season.
After an impressive number of players was selected in the actual draft, the University of Georgia had several more players sign undrafted rookie free agent contracts over the weekend.
Winder-Barrow High School graduate and Georgia State University standout Chandon Sullivan signed with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Perhaps the only thing negative about the draft in terms of association with the Atlanta Falcons was Michael Vick making a rather obvious mistake.
The former Falcon quarterback, who later disgraced himself and the organization by being involved in the funding of a dog fighting operation, announced the team’s second-round pick.
The draft was held inside the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium and many of those who made draft announcements for the team they once played for did so by poking fun at the Cowboys.
Vick claimed that he never lost to Dallas when in reality the Vick-led Falcons lost to Dallas in 2006.
I guess that was a game Vick didn’t concentrate that much on while serving time in prison.
Next up will be rookie events, organized team activities and finally preseason camp.
The draft was always interesting to watch for many reasons but probably most important is how it inches us closer to being able to watch games once again.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback from readers at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: The tradition of the NFL draft
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry