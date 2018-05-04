Montez Watson

WINDER - Montez Arlando Watson, 32, passed away.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Riden.
Survivors include his mother, Lisa (Demarquell) Chaney; children Kamiya, Jayden, Jeremiah, Montreal, Makayla; and a host of other family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at White Oak Springs Baptist Church.
Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly and White Funeral Home.
