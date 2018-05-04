The Banks County High School track and field team will be represented well at the GHSA State Championships.
The Lady Leopards and Leopards will compete in 15 events at the state championships, which begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. Two of the events include both 4x400 relay teams.
“For the most part, I think we competed very well,” head coach Will Foster said. “Sectionals has always been a tough meet for us. I think for the students it is hard to find the energy to get excited for another meet after they really ran well at region and then some of them have their eyes already set on state.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
TRACK and FIELD: BC qualifies for 15 events at the state meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry